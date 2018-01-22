Cyprus-based copper company Atalaya Mining produced 37,164 tonnes of copper at its Proyecto Riotinto over its first full calendar year, up from the 26,179 tonnes mined in 2016. Proyecto Riotinto reported a total throughput rate of 8.8m tonnes per year, with an average copper head grade of 0.49% and a recovery rate of 85.45%. Both throughput rates and recoveries jumped slightly ahead of the third quarter in the three months leading to 31 December, as Atalaya reported a record quarterly copper ...

