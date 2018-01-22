Premium bar operator Revolution Bars saw total revenue jump 10.6% in the six months leading to 30 December, as four newly opened venues gave the group an extra boost during the all-important Christmas and New Year trading period. Total revenue for the half grew to £73.7m from the £66.6m posted a year earlier. Like-for-like sales moved ahead 5.9% during the period between 4 December and 31 December, for a fifth year in a row of improved holiday trading, despite "inclement weather" throughout ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...