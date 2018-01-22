Periphery stocks outperformed on Monday, following sovereign debt upgrades for Greece and Spain, amid news that delegates from Germany's SPD party voted to start formal talks with the CDU/CSU on creating a grand coalition in the country. By the close of trading, the Athens Stock Exchange's general index was up by 1.25% to 858.12, together with a 1.0% advance for Spain's Ibex 35 to 10,584.0. After the close of markets on Friday, Standard&Poor's raised its rating on Greece's long-term sovereign ...

