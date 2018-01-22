

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices inched higher Monday after a top Saudi official said that OPEC should extend its supply quota plan beyond this year.



'We should not limit our efforts to 2018. We need to be talking about a longer framework for our cooperation,' Saudi Arabia's Khalid al-Falih told reporters, according to Markeywatch. 'This is something that is here to stay.'



Traders ignored a warning from famous investor Mohamed El-Erian that the recent rally will be short lived.



'Unless there is a notable geopolitical shock, traditional oil producers should treat the recent oil-price gains as a temporary windfall, not a permanent state of affairs,' El-Erian wrote to Project Syndicate. 'To prolong the price recovery as long as possible, they should reinforce their collective production discipline.'



March WTI oil climbed 26 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $63.57/bbl.



Feb. WTI oil gained 25 cents, or 0.4%, to end at $63.62/bbl.



