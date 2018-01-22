The IMF maintains its growth prediction for the UK in 2018 at 1.5% but cuts its forecast for 2019 by one tenth of a percentage point, to 1.5% as well. According to the IMF's January World Economic Outlook projections, the global economy grew by 3.7% in 2017 (0.1% faster than estimated in autumn) and was predicted that to grow by another 3.9% in 2018 and 2019 each. Comparing the January report to the last outlook, released back in October 2017, the new edition took into account the increased ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...