The IMF maintains its growth prediction for the UK in 2018 at 1.5% but cuts its forecast for 2019 by one tenth of a percentage point, to 1.5% as well. According to the IMF's January World Economic Outlook projections, the global economy grew by 3.7% in 2017 (0.1% faster than estimated in autumn) and was predicted that to grow by another 3.9% in 2018 and 2019 each. Comparing the January report to the last outlook, released back in October 2017, the new edition took into account the increased ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...