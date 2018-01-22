SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'spend analysis study on the food retail industry'. A renowned player in the food retail industry with a considerable number of business units spread globally was facing difficulties in analyzing the spend patterns. The client wanted to refine their marketing spend to meet the business requirements. The food retail client also wanted to identify the potential opportunities for spend and ensure that they curtail any maverick spend.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The noticeable shift toward organized retail is compelling business providers to leverage opportunities and offer reliable products while compromising on the costs."

In the food retail industry, leading companies are looking at leveraging the use of spend analysis studies, to efficiently manage risks associated with additional spend and aid the organization in devising a short-term, and medium-term spend strategy. Our spend analysis solutions help players in the food retail sector to improve savings and process efficiency while cutting down on additional spend. It also assists them in efficiently managing the risks associated with additional spend.

The spend analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the food retail client in generating accurate and consistent visibility into the spending patterns. It also helped them in identifying critical savings opportunities. The solutions provided also included relevant insights into the procurement activities that enabled them to rectify potential bottlenecks. Additionally, our spend analysis solutions also helped the client to efficiently compare the spend with that of the competitors and prioritize savings opportunities.

The spend analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Compare the spend profile to aggregate peer group data and make informed decisions

Reduce maverick spend and other non-complaint activity

