

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $185.52 million, or $0.41 per share. This was up from $66.75 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 32.7% to $3.29 billion. This was up from $2.48 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $185.52 Mln. vs. $66.75 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 177.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 173.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $3.29 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 32.7%



