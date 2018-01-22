

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ResMed Inc. (RMD) reported that the U.S. tax reform significantly revised the U.S. corporate income tax by, among other things, imposing a one-time transition tax on unremitted foreign earnings, lowering the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and implementing a territorial tax system in regard to foreign earnings. The one-time transition tax on unremitted foreign earnings results in additional income tax expense of $119.9 million, of which $10.5 million has been recorded as income taxes payable and $109.4 million has been recorded as long-term income taxes payable. The lower corporate tax rate results in a reduction of net deferred tax assets and an increase in income tax expense of $6.7 million.



The ResMed board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will have a record date of February 8, 2018, payable on March 15, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX