TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/22/18 -- BlueRush Media Group Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BTV) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce BlueRush Media Group Corp.'s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public," noted Larry Lubin, President and founder.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by the Company will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CDN, starting February 1, 2018 for a period of six months ending on July 31st, 2018 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About BlueRush Media Group Corp.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, BlueRush Digital Media Corp., offers a SaaS-based content engagement platform, called DigitalReach, which bridges marketing, sales and compliance. Used by financial advisors, DigitalReach allows for the centralization, personalization, distribution and tracking of content to ensure complete control over what is sent and to whom. BlueRush has also launched IndiVideo, the interactive personalized video platform for financial services. IndiVideo is a highly scalable personalized video platform built to provide AI-driven video content in an easy to understand, entertaining, and compelling manner. The Company's products improve marketing and sales performance and generate greater client satisfaction and loyalty. The Company is publicly listed on the TSXV trading under the symbol "BTV".

Forward-Looking Statements

