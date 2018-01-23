

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $304.73 million, or $1.28 per share. This was higher than $20.01 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $2.34 billion. This was up from $1.91 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $304.73 Mln. vs. $20.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1422.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1500% -Revenue (Q4): $2.34 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.5%



