Tradition Energy, an expert global utility consultant and the largest adviser in the US, today announced its expansion in Industrial Commercial (I&C) markets with the hiring of a new team of veteran energy advisers to be located throughout the UK.

With the veteran team on board, Tradition will continue leveraging its game-changing capabilities and experience by providing UK companies with an innovative way to manage their energy price risk via access to proprietary wholesale market intelligence, a "strategic adviser" approach and a transparent process. Tradition's proven best practices, which result in companies making smarter energy risk-management decisions, are unique in the UK I&C marketplace.

Tradition Energy is part of the Tradition Group, one of the world's top 3 institutional brokers of financial products and commodities with over 2,200 employees in 28 countries. Tradition has been advising clients in the wholesale energy commodity markets in the UK since 1986 and is the only utility consultancy in the UK that operates in the wholesale markets. In addition, Tradition was the first consultancy to ever gain accreditation by the Financial Conducts Authority (FCA) and therefore has been held to the highest degree of integrity and ethical standards since 2001.

"The number one factor that affects the price an organisation pays for its energy is the price their supplier pays for that energy in the wholesale market before selling it to them. An understanding of the wholesale energy market is important because these markets can be exceptionally volatile," said Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy. "With Tradition's unique energy market intelligence coupled with our strategic advisor approach and transparent process, clients can time procurement decisions more effectively and force competition amongst all suppliers to get them the right price. Similar to our clients in globally competitive markets, UK firms will benefit from lower costs resulting from this informed, managed, advisory approach."

Tradition Energy has its Headquarters at: Beaufort House, 15 St. Botolph Street, London EC3A 7QX, and it has energy advisers located throughout the UK.

Tradition Energy is one of the world's largest and most experienced energy risk-management and procurement advisers. Tradition serves more than 1,200 clients ranging from Blue Chip companies to medium-sized businesses to public sector organisations, with over 70 billion kilowatt hours in energy usage and more than £12 billion in energy spend managed. Clients partner with Tradition Energy to manage their energy price risk exposure and to develop and implement risk management strategies to control and reduce their energy expenditures. Tradition Energy is part of the Tradition Group, one of the world's top 3 institutional brokers of financial products and commodities with over 2,200 employees in 28 countries, publicly listed on the Swiss stock exchange (CFT). www.TraditionEnergy.com.uk

