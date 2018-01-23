OTR Tires Market Worth 7.68 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"OTR Tires Marketby Application (Construction & Mining Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Agriculture Tractor), Type (Wheeled, and Track), Retreading Market by Application, Process (Mold Cure and Pre-Cure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market, by value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% from 2017 to 2025 to reach USD 7.68 Billion by 2025 from USD 5.34 Billion in 2017. The market is projected to grow due to key reasons such as increasing demand for agriculture tractors and construction & mining equipment caused by mechanization and high infrastructural development in developing countries. The increase in manufacturing activities in developing economies is projected to drive the market for industrial equipment tires.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse99 market data Tables and56 Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on"OTR Tires Market - Global Forecast to 2025"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/otr-tire-market-205158802.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

"OTR tires for Agriculture tractors accounts to have the largest market"

Among all the applications agriculture tractors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. The <30 hp tractors segment is estimated to have the largest demand for OTR tires during the forecast period. China and India are estimated to be the key markets for tractors in the power output range up to 100 hp. The growth in the Chinese market can be attributed to the significant rise in the agricultural mechanization level; whereas, in India, factors such as small farm sizes and price sensitivity play a vital role.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=205158802

"Construction and Mining Equipment segment to grow at the fastest pace in the OTR tires retreading market"

The construction and mining equipment tires are expected to have a major share in the retreading market compared with agriculture and industrial equipment tires. The fleet operators are choosing retreading of tires over replacement as the cost of retreaded tires is significantly lower than that of newly replaced tires. The OTR tire retreading market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increase in mechanization and the average working hours of machine. This leads to the wear and tear of tires.

"Infrastructure development and government subsidies on equipment would drive the Asian Oceania OTR Tires Market"

According to Global Property Guide, the number of residential and commercial buildings in Asia Oceania is expected to increase over the next decade due to the boom in the real estate market. Infrastructural activities are also projected to increase as they form a critical part in improving connectivity and promoting sustainable growth. Due to these factors, the market in Asia Oceania is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=205158802

The key companies profiled in the study are as Continental (Germany), Bridgestone (Japan), Michelin (France), Goodyear (US), Pirelli (Italy), Sumitomo (Japan), Yokohama (Japan), Hankook Tire (South Korea), Nokian Tyres (Finland), and CEAT (India)

Browse Related Reports

Tires Market for OE & Replacement by Rim Size (13-15,16-18,19-21,22-26 inch), Replacement Market, Aspect Ratio (35-55, 60-70, 75-85), Section Width (<200,200-230,>230 mm), Retreading Market and OHV Tires Market, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-tire-market-40166492.html

Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Type (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Heavy Construction Vehicles), End-Use Industry (Construction & Manufacturing, Public Work & Rail Road, Mining), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/heavy-construction-equipment-market-1211.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/automotive-and-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets