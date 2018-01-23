

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) said it added 200 new full-time positions at its manufacturing plant in Clyde, Ohio, in anticipation of increased demand following a safeguard remedy decision.



Whirlpool Chairman, Jeff Fettig praised the Trump Administration's decision to uphold long-standing trade rules by establishing a tariff of up to the legal maximum of 50 percent on imports of large residential washing machines. The administration announced this remedy to address Samsung and LG's decade-long efforts to unlawfully dump washers and circumvent U.S. law.



'This announcement caps nearly a decade of litigation and will result in new manufacturing jobs in Ohio, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. This is a victory for American workers and consumers alike. By enforcing our existing trade laws, President Trump has ensured American workers will compete on a level playing field with their foreign counterparts, enabled new manufacturing jobs here in America and will usher in a new era of innovation for consumers everywhere,' Fettig said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX