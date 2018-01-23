

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday, tracking a weaker yen and the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after U.S. senators struck a deal to end the government shutdown. Investors are looking ahead to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 135.06 points or 0.57 percent to 23,951.39, off a high of 23,984.20 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is adding 0.6 percent and Sony is rising more than 1 percent, while Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 1 percent. SoftBank Group is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.3 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ is down 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.5 percent and Honda is advancing more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.7 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding almost 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Tokai Carbon and Pioneer Corp are rising more than 3 percent each, while Terumo Corp. and Shiseido Co. are adding almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp and Marubeni Corp. are losing more than 1 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.



Japan will also see December numbers for department store sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record closing highs on Monday. Traders did not show much of a response to the subsequent government shutdown but saw further upside amid signs that the shutdown will be resolved. The Senate voted 81 to 18 in favor of limiting debate on a short-term spending bill, which would fund the government through February 8th.



The Dow rose 142.88 points or 0.6 percent to 26,214.60, the Nasdaq jumped 71.65 points or 1 percent to 7,408.03 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,823.97.



The major European markets ended mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices inched higher Monday after a top Saudi official said that OPEC should extend its supply quota plan beyond this year. February WTI oil gained $0.25 or 0.4 percent to end at $63.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



