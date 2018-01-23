JNA Awards 2018 introduces new retail category, brings back one manufacturer of the year category

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JNA Awards, one of the most respected and prestigious awards programmes in the international jewellery industry, announces its awards categories and judging criteria for the seventh edition.

Organised by UBM Asia, the JNA Awards serves as the industry benchmark of excellence. It champions best business practices in the jewellery and gemstone trade by honouring companies and individuals that demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovative thinking, and sustainable and socially responsible strategies, with a focus on their contributions in Asia.

Reflecting the evolving nature of the jewellery industry and the pressing demand for creativity and agility to stay ahead in a rapidly changing marketplace, the JNA Awards will have two Retailer of the Year awards and will reintroduce the Manufacturer of the Year - Cutting & Polishing category this year.

The awards categories for 2018 are as follows:

Lifetime Achievement Award (nominated by the organiser) Brand of the Year - Retail Industry Innovation of the Year (business model, management process, marketing or branding initiatives, manufacturing process, product development, technology, gemmological research, etc.) Manufacturer of the Year - Jewellery Manufacturer of the Year - Cutting & Polishing Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - ASEAN, Japan & Korea Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - Greater China Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - India Retailer of the Year (500 outlets and below) Retailer of the Year (501 outlets and above) eSupplier of the Year Sustainability Initiative of the Year Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below)

Commenting on the JNA Awards' seventh edition, Wolfram Diener, Senior Vice President of UBM Asia, said, "Celebrating the successes of innovative enterprises and individuals has been central to the JNA Awards since its inception, and this has never been more important than in today's constantly evolving and highly competitive industry landscape. We are honoured to recognise those who have the audacity to break rules, challenge the status quo and do things differently to stay on top of trends, drive business growth and embrace sustainability practices."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, Founder of JNA and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, added, "We always strive to involve enterprises of different scales and nature that have positively impacted the industry with the awards programme. Retailers are at the forefront of the industry; they act as a conduit between the end-customer and the manufacturer, and can help propel the whole industry even further. By splitting the Retailer of the Year Award into two categories, we are able to celebrate outstanding retailers of all scales.

"And by reintroducing the Manufacturer of the Year - Cutting & Polishing category, we are honouring diamond and gemstone manufacturers who are open to game-changing ideas and technologies that can enhance customer service, improve productivity and boost overall efficiency. This has significant implications for the jewellery industry, particularly in light of changing customer demands and needs in terms of product design, quality and craftsmanship."

Visit the newly revamped awards website here to register and review the full list of categories, awards criteria and rules of entry. The online entry submission process will commence in early March and conclude in late April.

The JNA Awards 2018 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook (CTF) and Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) together with the KGK Group, Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (GDLAND) serving as Honoured Partners.



