ASIAWATER 2018 organises the 2nd Technical Visit at Pantai 2 Regional Sewage Treatment Plant (RSTP), Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM Malaysia, the organiser of ASIAWATER 2018-- The Region's Leading Water and Wastewater Event in Developing Asia -- organised its second Technical Site Visit to the Pantai 2 Regional Sewage Treatment Plant (RSTP) with the support from Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK). A Press Conference on ASIAWATER 2018 was also held at the same location.\

The 1st ASIAWATER 2018 Technical Site Visit to the Lembaga Air Perak (LAP) was held on the 10th of August 2017, where participants were given a private tour and briefing of the Ulu Kinta Water Treatment Plant and Sultan Azlan Shah Water Dam by Dato' Ir. Mohd Yusof B. Mohd Isa, General Manager of LAP.

For the 2nd technical visit, participants of ASIAWATER 2018 visited Pantai 2 RSTP, which is designed for 'Standard A' effluent discharge quality as prescribed in the Environmental Quality Regulations (Sewage) 2009. The facility has been designed to maximise green energy recovery through installation of solar panels and biogas utilization.

Pantai 2 RSTP is designed to serve 1.4 million population equivalents and is able to treat 320 MLD of effluent. It serves the Pantai catchment area -- the largest of eight catchment areas within Kuala Lumpur-- covering an area over 6,700 ha that includes the central and south-western parts of Kuala Lumpur. The construction of the plant started in July 2011 and was completed in July 2015.

Ms. Eliane Van Doorn, Business Development Director, UBM ASEAN said: "The overall objectives of the technical visit is to get a better understanding of the importance of good sewerage services and to highlight the need for community engagement and support to further improve our sewerage system in this country. Pantai 2 RSTP is a good example, where the Government has successfully incorporated community friendly facilities within its critical infrastructure of sewage treatment plant."

Dato' Dr. Tan Yew Chong, Deputy Secretary General, Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA) said: "Ensuring a universal and equitable access to clean water and sanitation services for all as emphasised in the Sustainable Development Goals, has been one of the most challenging agenda for the Government. The Government will continue to invest heavily in both sectors to match the increasing demand for an efficient water and sewerage services resulted from rapid urbanization and economic development."

For the remaining period of the Eleventh Malaysia Plan, the Government focuses on improving coverage, quality and efficiency of water and sewerage services to the public. With all strategies implemented, the Government aims to ensure 99% access to clean and treated water, 85% coverage of sewerage connected services in the urban areas and reduction of NRW to 31% by 2020.

ASIAWATER 2018

The 10th edition of ASIAWATER will be held from 10-12 April 2018 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia. With more than 1,000 exhibiting companies and 11 regional and international pavilions, the event is expected to welcome over 19,000 trade visitors and delegates from 48 countries. The three-day event is accompanied with free-to-attend conference and seminars with the central theme of 'Partnership for Growth and a Sustainable Future'. The other conference topics include 'Efficient & Sustainable Water Resources', 'Water Future Partnerships', Water Policy & Governance' and Water Resources'. ASIAWATER 2018 conference and seminars are supported by Malaysian Water Association (MWA), Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA), Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE).

For more information, go to: www.asiawater.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631477/ASIAWATER_2018_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631478/Dato_Tan_Yew_Chong.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631479/ASIAWATER_2018_participants.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631510/UBM_Logo.jpg