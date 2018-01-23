The investment forges Global Blockchain's strategic initiatives with GIVEMESPORT media properties and large audience

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: BLOC) ("Global Blockchain" or the "Company") today announced that it invested $3 million into Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV: BKD) (OTCQB: BKDCF) previously announced private placement.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Breaking Data issued 1,000,000 common shares to the Company at a price of CDN$3.00 per share.

We see a very substantial opportunity to introduce blockchain technology in the GIVEMESPORT ecosystem and support this with our blockchain expertise. It is a key factor in our investment here," said Global Blockchain President Shidan Gouran. "GIVEMESPORTS has a leading global sports web property and a massive audience on Facebook with over 26 million fans.

The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 18.46 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.1 billion impressions (Aug-17), reaching over 119 million unique users (Aug-17) per month on Facebook alone.

We think there are multiple paths to stimulate growth and new monetization of this user base, with new methods of user engagement and transactions that our technology can help stimulate."

Nick Thain, Breaking Data Corp. CEO, said, "We see the blockchain space as an opportunity for our Company to integrate this technology into our growth strategies. This investment by a key strategic partner will help us leverage our AI and sports media content with the blockchain opportunities that are available to us. This investment by GBC is part of ongoing plans to remain at the forefront of key synergistic technologies that separate us from other sports media companies."

More specifically, Breaking Data and GBC will collectively investigate opportunities which can be implemented using Blockchain-based applications and protocols, to enhance the GIVEMSPORT audience and user experience, including how to best leverage the huge following on Facebook and GIMVESPORT.com.

In addition, Breaking Data has provided GBC with a right of first refusal in respect of any offerings by Breaking Data which involve the use of blockchain or similar technologies.

The common shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period which expires on May 23, 2018.

About Breaking Data Corp

http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

GIVEMESPORT:

http://www.givemesport.com/

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26.28 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 18.46 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.1 billion impressions (Aug-17), reaching over 119 million unique users (Aug-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/GiveMeSport.

###

For more information, please contact info@globalblockchain.io

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. is an investment company which proposes to provide investors access to a basket of holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

GBT is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Other information relating to GBT is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

On behalf of:

GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Shidan Gouran

President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the impact of the appointments on the Company, the Company's projected asset allocations; business strategy and investment criteria; the timing for implementation of financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and Initial Coin Offerings ("ICO's"); the rate of cryptocurrency adoption and the resultant effect on the growth of the global cryptocurrency market capitalization. The Company has no assets and its business plan is purely conceptual in nature and there is no assurance that it will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: statements and expectations regarding the ability of the Company to (i) successfully engage senior management with appropriate industry experience and expertise, (ii) gain access to and acquire a basket of cryptocurrency assets and pre-ICO and ICO financings on favourable terms or at all, (iii) successfully create its own tokens and ICO's, and (iv) execute on future M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space; receipt of required regulatory approvals; the availability of necessary financing; permitting and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of the Company's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of the Company; the risk of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information set out in this presentation, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.