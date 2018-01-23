

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity increased for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The all industry activity index climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.3 percent rebound in October. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent rise for the month.



Industrial production advanced 0.5 percent over the month and construction activity gained by 0.6 percent. Tertiary activity index registered an increase of 1.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth accelerated to 2.1 percent in November from 1.8 percent in the prior month



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX