SGS delivered strong performance in 2017:
- Total revenue increased by 5.4% (of which 4.2% organic) on a constant currency basis to CHF 6.3 billion
- Adjusted Operating Income grew 5.4% on a constant currency basis to CHF 969 million
- Profit attributable to equity holders reached CHF 621 million, an increase of 14.4% compared with CHF 543 million disclosed in 2016
- Transportation and Consumer & Retail achieved double-digit revenue growth of 11.6% and 10.4% respectively
- 12 acquisitions were completed during the year
- Proposed dividend of CHF 75 per share
2018 Outlook
The Group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income margin on a constant currency basis, and a continuation of its robust cash flow generation.
Learn more: http://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/01/sgs-2017-full-year-results (http://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/01/sgs-2017-full-year-results)
