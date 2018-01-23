SGS / SGS 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SGS delivered strong performance in 2017:

Total revenue increased by 5.4% (of which 4.2% organic) on a constant currency basis to CHF 6.3 billion

Adjusted Operating Income grew 5.4% on a constant currency basis to CHF 969 million

Profit attributable to equity holders reached CHF 621 million, an increase of 14.4% compared with CHF 543 million disclosed in 2016

Transportation and Consumer & Retail achieved double-digit revenue growth of 11.6% and 10.4% respectively

12 acquisitions were completed during the year

Proposed dividend of CHF 75 per share

2018 Outlook

The Group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income margin on a constant currency basis, and a continuation of its robust cash flow generation.

Learn more: http://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/01/sgs-2017-full-year-results (http://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/01/sgs-2017-full-year-results)



