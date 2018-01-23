sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SGS 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS

SGS / SGS 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SGS delivered strong performance in 2017:

  • Total revenue increased by 5.4% (of which 4.2% organic) on a constant currency basis to CHF 6.3 billion
  • Adjusted Operating Income grew 5.4% on a constant currency basis to CHF 969 million
  • Profit attributable to equity holders reached CHF 621 million, an increase of 14.4% compared with CHF 543 million disclosed in 2016
  • Transportation and Consumer & Retail achieved double-digit revenue growth of 11.6% and 10.4% respectively
  • 12 acquisitions were completed during the year
  • Proposed dividend of CHF 75 per share

2018 Outlook

The Group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income margin on a constant currency basis, and a continuation of its robust cash flow generation.

Learn more: http://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/01/sgs-2017-full-year-results (http://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/01/sgs-2017-full-year-results)

For further information, please contact:

Media: Daniel Rufenacht
Corporate Communications
t: +41 78 656 94 59

Investors: Julie Engelen
Investor Relations
t: +41 22 739 92 78

Download the full report:

SGS 2017 FY RESULTS (http://hugin.info/100354/R/2162928/832040.pdf)


