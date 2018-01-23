Prosafe SE: Prosafe SE: Q4 2017 results and webcast on 6 February 2018

Prosafe SE will release its fourth quarter 2017 results on 6 February 2018 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.
The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com). It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation.
The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
Larnaca, 23 January 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467
