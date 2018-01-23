

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a system provider for food and energy processes, reported that preliminary revenue for fiscal year 2017 up almost 2 percent at roughly 4.580 billion euros from 4.492 billion euros last year.



Based on preliminary figures for 2017, excluding effects from the acquisition made in the year just ended, GEA expects order intake to be at about 4.750 billion euros versus 4.674 billion euros last year.



The company sees operating EBITDA of about 565 million euros The operating cash flow driver margin is expected to total approximately 8.5 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, GEA expects revenue to be on prior-year level plus a revenue contribution in the amount of approximately EUR 190 million from acquisitions made between the beginning of 2017 and today. The company sees 2018 operating EBITDA will be between 590 million euros and 640 million euros including these acquisitions. GEA expects a roughly 40 million euros increase in salary expenses in 2018.



