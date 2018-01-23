IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, today announced the acquisition of Otono Networks and its industry-leading eSIM orchestration technology. Together, IDEMIA and Otono will offer a comprehensive eSIM lifecycle management solution to simplify the adoption of eSIM for both mobile operators (MNOs) and device manufacturers (OEMs).

This acquisition marks the first external expansion by the IDEMIA group, formed in 2017 when OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho) joined forces, and illustrates IDEMIA's strategic vision facing the future of connected devices.

By 2020, connected objects in use worldwide could reach 20.4 billion (source:www.gartner.com). Faced with the increasing number of new eSIM devices (smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, PCs, etc.) and IoT applications, MNOs and OEMs must confront several challenges, the most critical of which is navigating the complex architecture required to launch eSIM. New use cases create new challenges of implementation due to the strain on existing infrastructure. Teams must employ complex interfaces, manage different integrations between ecosystem elements, all while minimizing risk to existing B/OSS which can lead to lengthy and costly integrations.

Otono's cloud-based orchestration solution was designed specifically to handle eSIM and address all of these challenges. It provides a centralized hub that synchronizes eSIM activation and provisioning workflows with each element in the ecosystem. The integration of Otono's orchestration hub into IDEMIA means customers can now have an end-to-end solution to manage the entire eSIM lifecycle while addressing the needs of all players including MNOs, OEMs, and end-users.

"In 2014, we began working with a major OEM on a market-first eSIM solution and found ourselves solving complex problems in the pursuit of our goal which was to maximize the potential of eSIM," said Emir Aboulhosn, Founder of Otono Networks. "During that time, we had the opportunity to work with some of the leading eSIM vendors, and our experience with IDEMIA made it clear that we had found the perfect partner to help carry forward our vision and together with a combined solution accelerate the adoption of eSIM worldwide."

Together, IDEMIA and Otono now have a GSMA-compliant solution that helps MNOs and OEMs rapidly support new devices onboarding eSIM, keeping pace with the industry's growing appetite for always-connected devices. This single-vendor, single-integration solution was designed exclusively for eSIM and incorporates all the necessary elements for complete eSIM lifecycle management.

Components of the IDEMIA eSIM Lifecycle Management Platform:

Subscription Manager (SM-DP+)

Orchestration Hub

Digital Personalization System (DPS)

Websheet Server

Entitlement Server Ready

With a single integration, IDEMIA provides a comprehensive, future-proof solution that supports both Consumer and M2M GSMA RSP specifications including the ES2+ interface. It also eliminates the need for integration by customers, with no changes required to existing B/OSS, allowing for faster time to market and a lower cost of ownership.

"The acquisition of Otono delivers our customers a unique value proposition for eSIM management in the global market," said Marek Juda, EVP Digital Labs IDEMIA. "Our comprehensive eSIM Lifecycle Management Platform is the best choice for both MNOs and OEMs looking to invest in eSIM. By launching the industry's first truly infrastructure-agnostic solution, we are committed to providing operators with a way to bring eSIM devices to market faster, while offering long-term insurance in a fast-changing industry."

By combining its existing core digital solutions, ranging from digitalization of customer registration to connectivity management, together with Otono's orchestration hub, IDEMIA will become the unique market player offering an innovative, simple, end-to-end eSIM solution enabling a customer's entire digital journey.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

About Otono Networks

Otono Networks, Inc. is a leader in eSIM enablement and orchestration solutions for any device or mobile operator worldwide. The comprehensive cloud-based Otono Platform is the leading platform for anyone deploying eSIM-based devices to their network. It is able to seamlessly integrate with any existing mobile architecture to remove the complexities of eSIM implementation. Otono can provide the necessary middleware to complete integration and launch eSIM-enabled devices with significantly reduced risk, time to market and without major changes to existing networks.

For more information about Otono, visit www.otono.com / Follow @OtonoNetworks on Twitter

