

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders for fiscal year 2017 was 621 million Swiss francs, an increase of 14.4% from last year's 543 million francs. Earnings per share improved to 82.27 francs from 71.47 francs in the previous year.



Adjusted operating income grew 5.4% on a constant currency basis to 969 million francs.



Total revenue increased by 5.4% (of which 4.2% organic) on a constant currency basis to 6.3 billion francs.



The SGS Board of Directors will recommend to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on 19 March 2018, the approval of a dividend of 75 francs per share.



For 2018, the Group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income margin on a constant currency basis, and a continuation of its robust cash flow generation. 2018 is expected to be a significant step towards the accomplishment of the 2020 plan.



The Group confirmed its 2020 outlook and remains committed to its aims to mid single-digit organic growth, with improvement over the period underpinned by the new structure and new strategic initiatives; to accelerate Mergers and Acquisitions activities with acquired revenue in the range of 1 billion francs over the 2016-2020 period; to achieve an adjusted operating income margin of at least 18% by the end of the period bolstered by the new structure, efficiency improvement initiatives and improved pricing.



