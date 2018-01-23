The Supervisory Board of UAB Mokilizingas, belonging to the AS LHV Group consolidation group, has decided to withdraw Mr. Saulius Kuliešius from the Management Board. Mr Kuliešius ceased his duties as the Commercial Director of UAB Mokilizingas due to personal reasons and collateral agreement with the company. The Management Board will continue to operate with three members until the Supervisory Board will elect a new member of the Management Board.



Priit Rum Communication Manager Phone: +372 502 0786 Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee