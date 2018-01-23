Tryg has appointed Johan Kirstein Brammer Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and as of today, he enters Tryg's Executive Board.



Johan Kirstein Brammer is 41 years old and has a Master of Law degree from University of Copenhagen, a Graduate Diploma in Financing from the Copenhagen Business School and an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management. For the past two years, Johan Brammer has been responsible for Tryg's Danish private business, where he has been driving an improved top line trend and better underlying profitability.



Alka's CEO Henrik Grønborg has been appointed Senior Vice President, Private Denmark and will also be responsible for Alka. He will commence the job after final approval from the authorities. Johan Brammer remains responsible for the private business until Tryg's takeover of Alka.



As of today, the Executive Board of Tryg constitutes CEO Morten Hübbe, COO Lars Bonde, CFO Christian Baltzer and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer.



