On January 22, 2018, AUGA group's, AB (the Company) Management Board decided to initiate the process of raising additional capital to finance business development of the Company through a public offering of the new issue of the Company's shares. It is expected to raise up to EUR 20 million of additional share capital, which would be used to finance ongoing acquisitions and to invest in further business development.



"During the last few years, AUGA group has consistently executed its strategic plans, signed several successful acquisition deals and demonstrated improving business results. The acquisition of both UAB KTG Agrar and UAB Raseiniu Agra will provide opportunities to meet the increasing demand of organic markets and to expand the production of organic products for end consumers. The acquisition of UAB Arginta Engineering, announced today, is another strategic direction for business development of AUGA group" - states Kestutis Juscius, Chairman of the Board of AUGA group.



According to K. Juscius, a public offering of the Company's shares, is expected to raise capital, which will be used to finance the ongoing acquisitions, and will lay the foundation for further business development.



The Company chose AS LHV Pank (the Advisor), registered in Estonia as a financial advisor and signed the agreement with the Advisor on January 22, 2018. With the help of the Advisor, AUGA group, AB will seek to publicly offer the new issue of the Company's shares by the end of the first half of 2018.



After the Advisor provides its recommendation for the implementation of the share issue process, and the Management Board for the Company decides accordingly, the General Meeting of Shareholders will convene to decide on the increase of the share capital of the Company, through the new issue of the Company's shares.



More information:



General Manager Linas Bulzgys +370 5 233 5340