Dienstag, 23.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23.01.2018 | 08:19
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Millicom International Cellular - Notice of Fourth Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 23,2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Millicom will announce its fourth quarter results for the period ending 31 December 2017, on 6 February 2018 at approximately 10:00 PM (Stockholm) / 09:00 PM (London) / 04:00 PM (New York).

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 7 February 2018 at 2:00 PM (Stockholm) / 1:00 PM (London) / 08:00 AM (New York).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden:+46(0)8-5065-3942
Luxembourg:+352-2787-0187
UK:+44(0)330-336-9411
US:+1-646-828-8156

The access code is: 6814351

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 7 February 2018 at:

Sweden: +46(0)8-5199-3077
UK: +44(0)207-660-0134
US: +1-719-457-0820

Replay passcode is: 6814351

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+352-277-59094
investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44-20-3249-2460
investors@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/notice-of-fourth-quarter-2017-results-and-conference-call,c2436057

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2436057/780631.pdf

Notice of fourth quarter 2017 results and conference call


© 2018 PR Newswire