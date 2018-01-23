Millicom International Cellular - Notice of Fourth Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 23,2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Millicom will announce its fourth quarter results for the period ending 31 December 2017, on 6 February 2018 at approximately 10:00 PM (Stockholm) / 09:00 PM (London) / 04:00 PM (New York).

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 7 February 2018 at 2:00 PM (Stockholm) / 1:00 PM (London) / 08:00 AM (New York).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden:+46(0)8-5065-3942

Luxembourg:+352-2787-0187

UK:+44(0)330-336-9411

US:+1-646-828-8156

The access code is: 6814351

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 7 February 2018 at:

Sweden: +46(0)8-5199-3077

UK: +44(0)207-660-0134

US: +1-719-457-0820

Replay passcode is: 6814351

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858

press@millicom.com

Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+352-277-59094

investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44-20-3249-2460

investors@millicom.com

