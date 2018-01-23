sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

109,95 Euro		+1,20
+1,10 %
WKN: 850133 ISIN: FR0000120073 Ticker-Symbol: AIL 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,55
109,60
09:43
109,55
109,60
09:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA109,95+1,10 %