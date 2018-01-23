

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brown (N.) Group plc (BWNG.L) announced trading update covering the 18 week period to 6 January 2018. Group revenue improved 3.2% during the third-quarter. Product revenue rose 2.7% during the period, while Financial Services revenue improved 4.6%.



Angela Spindler, CEO, said: 'Simply Be was our standout brand, up 14.5%. We saw strong progress across our key strategic indicators, with online revenue up 9%, Power Brand revenue up 7.3% and the USA up 22%. Financial Services continues to perform strongly.'



The Board considers that market expectations for fiscal 2018 are best defined by forecasts published by analysts. The current consensus trading profit before tax as at 5 January 2018, of which the Board is aware, is 79.2 million pounds (range: 73.4 to 82.8 million pounds).



