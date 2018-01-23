

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Tuesday that total revenue in the first quarter increased 14.4% to 1.14 billion pounds from 997 million pounds last year.



Passenger revenue increased 13 percent to 914 million pounds from prior year's 809 million pounds. The company reported an increase of 1.4 million passengers carried through the period, a 6.6% increase in revenue per seat at constant currency, a strong increase in ancillary revenue as well as a benefit from foreign exchange.



The number of passengers carried increased 8% to 18.8 million, driven by a growth in capacity of 5.5% to 20.4 million seats and load factor increasing by 2.1 percentage points to 92.1%.



Ancillary revenue continues to perform well, increasing by 20% to 226.3 million pounds. The company said the momentum from last year's product and pricing initiatives, particularly for Bags and Allocated Seating, is continuing into this year and benefiting from both higher loads as well as further product offerings brought to market.



Underlying cost performance is strong and continues to be in line with guidance for the full year.



Johan Lundgren, easyJet Chief Executive, said, 'easyJet delivered a strong start to the financial year with a significant growth in revenue in part driven by an increase in passengers flown and strong growth in inflight and ancillary sales as we offer more and better quality options for our passengers. We continue to focus on cost, generating approximately £28 million in lean savings in the quarter, and we completed our acquisition of part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel.'



Looking ahead, revenue per seat at constant currency is expected to increase by mid to high single digits in the first half.



