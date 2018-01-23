

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British brewer and pub operator Marston's Plc (MARS.L), in its trading update for the 16 week period to January 20, 2018, said it continued to make progress in the period, with growth in both sales and underlying earnings, helped by the acquisition of the Charles Wells Brewing Business and the contribution from the 19 new-build pubs in 2017.



For 16 weeks, like-for-like sales for Destination and Premium were up 1.1 percent, while it was up 2.6 percent for Taverns.



Looking ahead, the group said it remains on target to open 15 pub restaurants and bars and six lodges this year.



Ralph Findlay, Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement, 'We are pleased with our progress, which included record total retail sales in our pubs of £4 million on Christmas Day - 5.4% higher than last year. We continue to achieve growth against tough market conditions and are benefiting from investment in both pubs and brewing.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX