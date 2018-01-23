

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported profit before tax of 136.2 million pounds for the six months ended 30 November 2017 compared to 105.2 million pounds, prior year, an increase of 29%. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased to 108.1 million pounds from 83.3 million pounds. EPS was 29.3 pence compared to 22.6 pence.



First-half net trading revenue increased 10% to 268.4 million pounds from 244.9 million pounds, last year. Record revenue of 135.2 million pounds was generated in the first quarter, 21% ahead of the same period in the prior year, with revenue in the second quarter broadly flat with prior year.



The Group said it is taking action to mitigate the potential financial impact of regulatory change, and to position the business so that it will continue to deliver for all of its stakeholders under a more restrictive regulatory environment.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 9.69 pence per share, calculated as 30% of the full year ordinary dividend per share for the prior year.



