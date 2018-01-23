HKScan Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 Jan 2018 at 9.50 (EET)



Change in HKScan's Group Leadership Team



Kati Rajala, M.Sc (Tech.) has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Market Finland and a member of the Group Leadership Team of HKScan Corporation. Rajala will join HKScan on 2 May 2018 at the latest and she will report to Jari Latvanen, President and CEO, HKScan Corporation.



Before joining HKScan Rajala has worked, among others, for Snellman Group, where she has held the position of Managing Director, Snellmanin Kokkikartano (Oy) Ltd as well as the head of ready-made food division. Before Snellman Kati worked in various positions at Fazer Group.



Jyrki Karlsson, currently Executive Vice President of Market Finland, will leave HKScan. He has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Kaslink Foods. Karlsson has been a member of the Board of Kaslink Foods since 2017. He will continue working at HKScan until the end of March.



"I warmly welcome Kati to HKScan. Her strong background in the food industry and in key leadership positions will enable her to contribute well to the successful implementation of our Group strategy", says Jari Latvanen.



"At the same time, I would like to thank Jyrki for the good work he has done at HKScan and for being a good colleague. Our entire team wishes him every success in the future", Latvanen adds.



HKScan Corporation



Jari Latvanen President and CEO



For further information:



Please call HKScan's media service number: +358 10 570 5700 or email: communications@hkscan.com



HKScan is the leading Nordic food company. We sell, market and produce high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2016, HKScan had net sales of nearly EUR 1.9 billion and some 7 300 employees.



DISTRIBUTION:



Nasdaq, Helsinki, Key media, www.hkscan.com