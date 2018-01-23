

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IT infrastructure services provider Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Tuesday announced that it intends to make a return of capital of up to 100 million pounds to shareholders by way of a tender offer by Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited acting as principal.



It is proposed that up to 8.547 million ordinary shares be purchased under the Tender Offer, representing approximately 6.97 percent of the issued share capital of Computacenter. The maximum aggregate cash consideration would be 100 million pounds.



Based on the middle market closing price per Ordinary Share on January 22, the maximum aggregate cash consideration of 100 million pounds also represents 6.97 percent of the Company's market capitalisation.



On August 25, 2017, Computacenter had announced that it intended to make a one-off return of value to Shareholders of approximately 100 million pounds.



The company subsequently announced on November 14 that the Return of Value would be undertaken by way of a tender offer for ordinary shares to be launched after the release of its full-year trading update, which was released on Monday.



