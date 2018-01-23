sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,78 Euro		+0,04
+0,31 %
WKN: A14NH6 ISIN: GB00BV9FP302 Ticker-Symbol: COUD 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPUTACENTER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPUTACENTER PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPUTACENTER PLC
COMPUTACENTER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPUTACENTER PLC12,78+0,31 %