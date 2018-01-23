

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) reported that its first-quarter new lending was up 65% year-over-year at 469.8 million pounds. Total new lending and investment was 469.8 million pounds compared to 379.7 million pounds, prior year. Paragon said deposit raising maintained its progress during the quarter, with balances of 4.03 billion pounds at the quarter end, up 98% from 2.03 billion pounds at 31 December 2016. The Group said the credit performance of its portfolios remains strong, with continued low arrears on the buy-to-let portfolio and behavioural scores on the wider portfolio continuing the favourable themes seen in recent years.



Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive said: 'We have made excellent progress during the first quarter. The lending growth achieved across the Group has been outstanding and reflects the increasing strength of the franchise. Our retail deposit base continues to deepen, providing us with a stable platform for growth and the ability to optimise further the Group's funding structure.'



Looking forward, the Group said it continues to see good progress in each of the business lines and continues to trade in line with expectations.



