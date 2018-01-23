Sunlight's cloud-based solution is ready for the French market and in search of its first French insurer looking to change the status quo

Sunlight Assurance has been established as a branch of US-based Sunlight Holdings (Sunlight), with the objective of expanding the company's global market footprint, starting with the French insurance market. As part of its introduction to the French market, Sunlight Assurance is in search of an early adopter in the France P&C sector for implementation of the Sunlight Enterprise solution.

Since its introduction in mid-2015, Sunlight's solution Sunlight Enterprise has already been successfully implemented on the cloud by four US insurers for both P&C commercial and personal lines, and is now ready for introduction to the European market. Due to the system's capability to manage multiple currencies, languages, locations, and features it is easily adaptable to European insurers' needs.

Sunlight Holdings (U.S.) was founded by insurance industry veterans who know the insurance technology space very well, and have worked with a multitude of carriers. Adding Sunlight Assurance as a branch in France is another step in the company's growth and market expansion. Sunlight Assurance will be led by Paris-based Florence Lamour, previously a consultant with a large SI consulting firm, where she cultivated her implementation expertise.

Sunlight Enterprise is a modern solution built on Microsoft technology, with innovative capabilities to enhance the end-to-end insurance processes: product configuration, system configuration, analytics, marketing, network management, reporting, and social communication, in addition to the core basics -- customer management, policy, billing, claims, rules engine, reporting and workflow.

Sunlight Enterprise is able to support any P&C line of business. The solution includes a robust configuration tool that is designed for use by business analysts. This allows for rapid product deployment. As an example, one of Sunlight's customers implemented 4 LOBs, for all 50 states, in less than 6 months.

About Sunlight

Sunlight is an end-to-end insurance processing solution provider backed by proven industry veterans with a vision to change the status quo of insurance software. The company's flagship offering is Sunlight Enterprise -- a cloud delivered solution, built on modern and open technology, offering flexibility and rich functionality with capabilities not found in most insurance administration products. For additional information visit www.sunlightsolutions.com

