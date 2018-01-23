BOC Group is happy to present the next release of ADOIT. Powerful workflow capabilities to manage ever-changing Enterprise Architectures are one, yet not the only, highlight of ADOIT 8.3.

BOC Group, an internationally leading vendor and manufacturer of software tools for globally recognized management approaches introduces the next evolution of its powerful 100% web-based EA suite. ADOIT steps out of the box and delivers valuable insights that are easily digested by decision makers through its powerful aggregated views. The EA suite enables to quickly launch Enterprise Architecture and IT Management initiatives and start turning buried or hidden information into business value with easy analysis, just a few clicks away.

In the course of delivering more than 1,000 implementation projects worldwide, BOC Group has acquired extensive experience that has benefited ADOIT's development significantly. With the new workflow capabilities and release state filter options in ADOIT 8.3, on top of other exciting enhancements, it has never been easier to actively control the lifecycles of an EA documentation.

"Of course, design elements of an organization are not set in stone, rather they are subject to constant change. Just as any other asset in an organization, the architecture documentation must also be kept up to date to ensure well-educated decisions. With the new EA release workflow, changes to the architecture are reviewed and approved to ensure traceability and transparency. This collaborative creation of documentation is supported by the control and release mechanisms.", Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager, outlines the huge advantage for organizations.

Details on the feature highlights of ADOIT are available on the BOC Group website. BOC consultants are at the disposal of interested parties and offer free demonstrations of ADOIT 8.3.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive Business Management in an era of digital transformation. The main strengths lie in improving Enterprise Architecture and Business Process Management capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance, Risk and Compliance to assure audit-readiness.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur and with more than 90 partners around the globe.

