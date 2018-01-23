The WENZEL Group Earns Frost & Sullivan's Recognition as a Customer Value Leader with Its Unique Compact CT System

The exaCT U system offers a simplified, cost-effective, and fully automated workflow across the entire CT analysis process

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the industrial computed topography (CT) systems industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes The WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG (Wenzel) with the 2017 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its recently launched next-gen exaCT U system.

"To address unmet customer needs in the global industrial CT systems market, Wenzel offers a portfolio of innovative, compact, and value-adding products under its exaCT line of computed tomography products," said Mariano Kimbara, Industry Analyst.

The exaCT U system is one of the most compact CT systems available in the market in its performance class and can provide precise 3-D data and automated inspection for complex inner and outer structural analysis of components. The CT control, data acquisition, and reconstruction software, developed in house by the WENZEL Group, have been specially developed to ensure high precision, fast scanning times, and unprecedented reconstruction speed for industrial applications. The system allows end users to conduct measurements and multiple evaluations with only one CT scan, further saving significant time and money.

The exaCT U is also flexible, as the company can customize its system to provide a solution based on user requirements. Wenzel designed the exaCT U with advanced automated measurement parameters that allow customers to cut down on training periods, which speeds up customers' return on investment. In addition, the exaCT U makes the integration of hardware and software easy for optimized user control. The system is able to conduct multiple cavity, non-destructive, and non-contact scanning. The system's evaluation software provides a wide range of assessments, materials testing, reverse engineering, and compensation of shrinkage and warping within a very short time. Additionally, the exaCT U has no general material restrictions regarding what can be scanned, allowing customers to use it for multiple purposes. "The exaCT U industrial CT system is a powerful and universal CT solution that offers huge measuring volume, superior power potential, advanced resolution, and automated workflow in a compact size. Its customizable system is ideal for both integration into the production line and use in a research environment," said Kimbara.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG

The WENZEL Group is a leader in Innovative Metrology (3D Metrology, Gear Metrology, Computed Tomography, Optical High Speed Scanning) and Styling Solutions. Build on a solid foundation of Integrity, Innovation, Flexibility and Reliability WENZEL is known as individual solution provider. WENZEL supports small and medium-sized enterprises as well as well-known major corporations all around the world. Over 10,000 WENZEL machines are installed in automotive styling and vehicle production, aerospace, general engineering, power generation, medical and many other industries.

