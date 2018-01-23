LUX Magazine Recognises Franklin Eugene International LLC in the 2017 LUX Global Excellence Awards

NEW YORK and MILAN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LUX magazine has awarded Franklin Eugene International LLC Leading Pioneer in Fashion Design 2017 - Italy in the 2017 LUX Global Excellence Awards.

LUX magazine is all about giving our readers a glamorous glimpse into the world of all things luxurious, covering all aspects of high end lifestyle: the finest food and drink, hotels and resorts, health and beauty, automotive, jewellery, art and technology.

As luxury consumption and the Luxury Goods market continues to grow, it is more important than ever to stand out from the competition. As such, LUX has introduced the 2017 LUX Global Excellence Awards.

Franklin Eugene International is a global design company and worldwide aspirational lifestyle platform that produces transformative experiences through men's alta moda (bespoke/haute couture), men's and women's Italian leather accessories, men's luxury and ready-to-wear, a select offering of high street clothing, and global humanitarian endeavour.

Commenting on the success of these truly deserving winners, Sophie Milner, Awards Coordinator said: "These awards are a stamp of excellence, and all our award winners are part of an exclusive and illustrious group comprising of some of the most influential names in the luxury markets. It is therefore my honour to be able to wish Franklin Eugene International LLC congratulations on this success- here's to a great future."

To find out more about these prestigious awards, and the dedicated establishments that have been selected for them, please visit http://www.lux-review.com/ where you can view our winners supplement and full winners list.

Franklin Eugene revealedTIGER STRONG, a men's Fall Winter 2018/2019 clothing range inspired by thetiger like strength of the indomitable human spirit last week during Milan Fashion Week.Tigers are among the most well noted and adored of the world's most alluring "superfauna" (large animal species with global, popular allure).The best and invincible parts of the human spirit have been part of the collective conscious of the human experience since time immemorial.Mr. Eugene has fused these two concepts and channeled their collective strength and massive appeal as the design inspiration for TIGER STRONG. To see more TIGER STRONG visit any of the following links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlEcgpnb9J8

https://issuu.com/franklineugene/docs/franklin_eugene_tiger_strong_issuu_

https://image.net/franklineugenetigerstrong

