PeopleKeys' Resellers Create Customized DISC Products

PeopleKeys resellers and distributors are creating a buzz in the international consulting, coaching and training industry with their own customized products based upon PeopleKeys' DISC. PeopleKeys, has been publishing DISC behavioral products for over 30 years, but distinguishes itself from the competition as being the largest provider of customized behavioral solutions worldwide which has helped the publisher attract partners and distributors with innovative DISC product applications.

"DISC has endless, highly-practical applications from job boards, to sales training, parenting techniques to sports recruitment. We realized we weren't alone in ideas for DISC applications, so we developed customizing features in our online platform, licensing agreements, and API technology so resellers and distributors all over the world can make custom branded products that promote and enhance their area of expertise. We can serve international custom clients as well because our content is translated into over 30 languages," said Brad Smith, Executive Director of PeopleKeys.

Among those who have both custom and translated products based upon PeopleKeys' DISC are Merrick Rosenberg (USA), Bambang Syumanjaya (Indonesia), and Anna Sarnacka-Smith (Poland). Merrick Rosenberg, President of Team Builders Plus, said, "We already had a best-selling book entitled Taking Flight! , available here, which made DISC easier to understand by relating the styles to the Eagle, Parrot, Dove, and Owl. We didn't want to spend millions on technology, so we worked with PeopleKeys to develop a custom Taking Flight online report based upon PeopleKeys DISC assessment and using PeopleKeys' online delivery system. It has been a tremendous win-win for both parties."

Other new releases include a new ebook, Smart Behavior , in English and Indonesian by PeopleKeys' Indonesian distributor Bambang Syumanjaya available from Google Play here. PeopleKeys' Poland distributor Anna Sarnacka-Smith, became a Poland best seller with a book entitled Everest Leadership available here, based on behavioral principles she learned through her PeopleKeys certification.

Smith comments, "It's exciting working with creative people to custom brand and white label DISC behavioral products and report delivery options. PeopleKeys invested heavily in technology to be flexible, customizable, and allowing for co-branding opportunities and API integrations."

