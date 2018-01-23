Namirial Continues Leadership in Aragon Research Globe Report for Digital Transaction Management

SENIGALLIA, Italy, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Namirial announced today it was again named a leader in Aragon Research's 2018 "Digital Transaction Management Globe" (DTM) report, and recognized as being in the topfour Global electronic signatures & trust services.

According to the Aragon Research report "Namirial continued to expand its portfolio of capabilities in DTM with the introduction of eSignAnyWhere and LiveID that enable DTM transactions through mobile messaging or via live video chat. These capabilities are unique in the market."

Luigi Tomasini, Namirial CEO, commented, "We are excited to be recognized for the second year in a row as a leader in DTM. Leveraging eSignAnyWhere, our other trust services and now our unique real time signing solution, LiveID, our clients eliminate their paper-based processes, improve organizational efficiency and compliance with KYC and AML requlations worldwide. Now, they can also provide a personal user experience by connecting customers and agents in real time, sign documents and collect payments immediately."

"Digital business is all about speed and flexibility," stated Jim Lundy, CEO, Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. "Enterprises that need a full set of electronic and biometric digital signature capabilities while maintaining a personalized real time user experience should evaluate Namirial. In many industries, the need to provide personalized human-to-human service and immediate transactional capabilities is becoming more important."

For more information on Namirial's DTM solutions and Trust services, visithttp://www.namirial.com/it.

About Aragon Research

About Namirial

Namirial is a Software and Service Company and a Trust Service Provider, which offers Trust Services like e-signature, time stamping, registered e-mail, e-invoicing and digital archiving to more than 500.000 customers.

