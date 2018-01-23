Not one, but two Dedicated Fi Global Shows in China This Year

AMSTERDAM, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Whether you are active in the food or health ingredients industry we have something for you in China

China is the world's largest F&B market with a population of more than 1.3 billion people. Rising disposable incomes, an ageing population, changes to the one child policy and food safety concerns are just some of the factors shaping the Chinese F&B landscape.

Due to the size and scope of the Chinese market, this year we have decided to separate the food and health ingredients brands and create two dedicated shows in China; one focused on the health industry while the other on the food and beverage industry.

With these changes Health ingredients China will continue to take place in June (20-22 June), alongside HNC, NEX and CPhI China and will offer visitors the opportunity to source health ingredients, finished health products, natural extracts and nutraceuticals. The combined events will cover 6 halls and are expected to welcome over 22,000 visitors over the three show days. Chinese expenditure on health products has grown at an annual rate of 15-30% in the last 20 years, versus 13% in developed countries over the same period, making it a very attractive market for anyone involved in the health industry. This year's event will offer a range of exciting onsite activities including the new Sports Nutrition pavilion, the New Product Zone and a wide variety of Conferences and seminars to keep you up to date on all the regulations and innovations in the Chinese health market.

Food ingredients Asia China will now take place in July (11-13 July) alongside ProPak China, Expo Food Manufacturing and Starch Expo. The combined events will create a one-stop purchasing platform for the Chinese food and beverage industry, the only event of this kind and scale in China. The combined events will cover over 75,000 sqm across 6 halls, and is expected to welcome more than 27,000 visitors. With special dedicated zones for the beverage and dairy industry, as well as a wide variety of other onsite features including the New Product Zone, Innovation Awards, Exhibitor Seminars and Business Matchmaking to help you to optimise your visit and make the most of your time onsite.

