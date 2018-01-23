Openlink wins Central Banking Award 2018, leading among risk management services providers for second straight year

UNIONDALE, New Yorkand LONDON, Jan. 23,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Openlink, the global leader in trading, treasury and risk management solutions for the energy, commodities, corporate and financial services industries, has won, for the second year in a row, the prestigious Central Banking Award 2018 in the category of "Risk Management Services Provider of the Year."

Openlink's distinguished client base and growing user group includes some of the world's most influential financial institutions, central banks and regional treasury corporations. Amid significant macroeconomic uncertainty and competitive shifts in the financial technology sector, Openlink has strengthened its position as a leading partner of choice for the central banking community.

Christopher Jeffery, Chairman of the Central Banking Awards Committee and Editor-in-chief of Central Banking, said: "Openlink has once more made great strides to ensure its Findur technology is supporting the treasury and financial risk management operations of an ever-growing list of central banks and other official institutions."

Last year, Openlink earned significant new business in the treasury and risk management systems (TRMS) segment and enhanced its offerings to better serve clients who wish to scale their operations for the future. In May 2017, Openlink launched Openlink Cloud, the world's first and most comprehensive enterprise Cloud platform for trading, treasury and risk management.

Bernard Delahaye, Openlink Chief Revenue Officer for EMEA, said: "Even in a relatively vibrant global economic landscape today, clients continue to deal with the long-term effects of the previous financial crisis. Central banks face an especially complex challenge to manage assets and risks in a hyper-connected world. That is why Openlink works closely with our clients, through every engagement, to rise to their unique challenges. We are tremendously honored to be recognized by the Central Banking Awards committee for the second year in a row."

Awards will be presented at the annual Central Banking Awards event in London on March 1, 2018.

About Openlink

For more than 25 years, Openlink (www.openlink.com) has been providing trading, treasury and risk management solutions for the world's most sophisticated commodity, energy, corporate and financial services organizations.

Openlink's innovative, award-winning solutions help clients break down organizational silos and instantaneously connect trading, risk and treasury across multiple asset classes and throughout the front, middle and back offices. The Openlink Cloud platform and its advanced analytics capabilities enable clients to make better decisions from data, seize market opportunities, and mitigate risk.

Openlink is proud to support more than 38,000 users working for more than 600 clients, including 13 central banks, 12 of the world's largest commodity/energy companies, and nine of the largest financial institutions.

