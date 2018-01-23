ELISA CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 23 JANUARY 2018 AT 10:00 AM



Elisa will publish its January-December 2017 interim report and Financial Statements Release 2017 on Wednesday 31 January 2018 at approximately 8:30 am EET (6:30 UK time).



International conference call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day at 12:00 pm EET at Elisa headquarters, Ratavartijankatu 5, Helsinki.



Dial-in numbers for the conference call (no password required):



US: +18557161597 FI: +358 981710495 SE: +46 856642702 UK: +44 2031940552



Live audiocast: https://elisa.videosync.fi/2017-results



The presentations will be available on www.elisa.com/investors at the same day as well as recording of the audiocast.



ELISA CORPORATION



Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 50 520 5555



Distribution:



Principal media www.elisa.com