Dienstag, 23.01.2018

lynx
23.01.2018 | 09:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Annual Report 2017

Press Release January 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Next Games' Annual Report and Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2017 will be published on Tuesday 30 January at 08:00 EET. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/

(http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/)We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' 2017 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

Audiocast and phone conference

The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 a.m. EET. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://nxtg.ms/2BkwefT

(http://nxtg.ms/2BkwefT)The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 3037817


LocationPhone Number
Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404
Germany +49 (0)69 2222 2018
Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411


The English audiocast starts at 10:30 a.m. EET. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://nxtg.ms/2F30WN0
(http://nxtg.ms/2F30WN0)

The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 9927238.

LocationPhone Number
Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420
Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9105


Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com) on the same day.

Additional information:

Saara Bergström
CMO
saara.bergstrom@nextgames.com
+358 (0)50 483 3896

Next Games
Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. The Walking Dead: No Man's Land, based on the popular AMC TV series, has been downloaded over 20 million times, with the game mirroring events as they occur in the show. Currently Next Games is working on three new games based on popular entertainment franchises including a mobile game for the popular Blade Runner franchise and an innovative location-based augmented reality game, The Walking Dead: Our World. Next Games employs over 100 people and is based in Helsinki, Finland.www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com/)



