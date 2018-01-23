Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Annual Report 2017

Press Release January 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EET



Next Games' Annual Report and Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2017 will be published on Tuesday 30 January at 08:00 EET. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/



(http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/)We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' 2017 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.



Audiocast and phone conference



The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 a.m. EET. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://nxtg.ms/2BkwefT



(http://nxtg.ms/2BkwefT)The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 3037817

Location Phone Number Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 2018 Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942 United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411



The English audiocast starts at 10:30 a.m. EET. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://nxtg.ms/2F30WN0

(http://nxtg.ms/2F30WN0)

The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 9927238.

Location Phone Number Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0361 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420 Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574 United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9105

Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com) on the same day.

Saara Bergström

CMO

saara.bergstrom@nextgames.com

+358 (0)50 483 3896



Next Games

