

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) noted that Ofgem has published their 'minded-to' consultation on the delivery model for the Hinkley-Seabank project (HSB), in which they propose the Competition Proxy model. Under the approach, National Grid will build the infrastructure but Ofgem will set the company's revenue for building and operating it. The Group said, whilst it anticipated that the HSB consultation may include a lower range on cost of capital than RIIO-T1, since under the proxy competition the project would be financed on a standalone basis over 25 years, National Grid is very disappointed with the proxy competition proposal.



National Grid said it intends to work constructively with Ofgem in the coming weeks and submit detailed views. However, National Grid said it will also consider all other options available if the Group is not able to progress this satisfactorily. Ofgem will make a final decision on whether to use the 'competition proxy' approach for delivering the upgrade and the methodology for determining the allowed rate of return in spring 2018.



National Grid does not believe the proposed ranges for cost of debt and cost of equity included in the consultation reflect either the actual cost of financing this project or the risk being taken for construction of this complex project. The Group also believes that Ofgem has significantly overestimated the potential consumer savings in their consultation.



