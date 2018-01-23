

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI), H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) are among few notable companies that are scheduled to report their financial results on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.



Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) is slated to release its Q4 results before the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.10 per share on revenue of $897.23 million.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Sales - $796 Mln * Net Income - $10 Mln * EPS - $0.09.



The company remains confident about increased demand for mill products, forgings, castings, and components related to the increasing jet engine build rates over the next several years.



**



Adhesives provider H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) will issue its fourth quarter results after the market close today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $589.3 million for the quarter. The company expects to report earnings of $0.82 - $0.87 per share for the fourth quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Sales - $796 Mln * Net Income - $39.1 Mln * EPS - $0.76 * Adj. Net Income - $37.9 Mln * Adj. EPS - $0.74



Narrows FY17 Outlook:



* Now sees FY adj. EPS of $2.57 - $2.62 versus prior range of $2.57 - $2.67 * FY17 Guidance reflects short term impact of Hurricane Harvey



The company has been experiencing some pricing pressure on certain raw materials due to the constrained supply chain in the Gulf region.



**



Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is due to release its fourth-quarter results before the bell today, with analysts estimating earnings of $1.72 per share on revenue of $20.07 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Sales - $18.1 Bln * Net Income - $3.8 Bln * EPS - $1.38 * Adj. Net Income - $4.4 Bln * Adj. EPS - $1.58



Increased FY17 Guidance



* Now expects FY sales of $76.1 bln - $76.5 bln; Consensus - $76.32 Bln. * Now sees FY adj. EPS of $7.25 - $7.30, increase of $0.10 from prior target; Consensus - $7.28/Shr.



Previously, the company expected annual adjusted earnings of $7.12 - $7.22 per share, and sales of $75.8 billion - $76.1 billion.



**



The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) will publish its Q2 results before the bell today. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net Sales - $16.9 Bln * Net Income - $7.8 Bln * EPS - $2.88 * Core EPS - $1.08



The company continues to drive innovation, productivity and organization transformation to accelerate top-line growth while further expanding its profit margins.



FY18 Guidance



* Continues to see organic sales growth of 2% - 3% * Still expects core EPS growth of 5% - 7% * Estimates all-in sales growth of about 3% * Expects all-in GAAP EPS to decline 26% - 28% versus 2017 GAAP EPS of $5.59.



**



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is slated to release its Q4 results before the market opens today, with analysts expecting earnings of $0.88 per share on revenue of $33.26 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Opt. Revenues - $32.3 Bln * Net Income - $4.6 Bln * EPS - $1.10 * Adj. EPS - $0.86



The company continues to maintain a strong lead in 4G LTE coverage, and expands its presence in digital media and Telematics.



**



Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), State Street Corp. (STT), Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Meredith Corp. (MDP), Prologis Inc. (PLD), and Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) are also lined up to release their financial results today.



***



