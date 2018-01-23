

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $13.59 million, or $0.09 per share. This was up from $12.53 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.9% to $467.18 million. This was up from $341.24 million last year.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $13.59 Mln. vs. $12.53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.09 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $467.18 Mln vs. $341.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $591.1 - $604.2 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX