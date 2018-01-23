sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

75,50 Euro		-7,50
-9,04 %
WKN: A0KFDH ISIN: US6475811070 Ticker-Symbol: N1U 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,13
78,13
11:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR75,50-9,04 %