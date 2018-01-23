AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it has prolonged the redemption date of 378 070 "Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG2 20.01.2014" (hereinafter referred to as Convertible Bonds PKG2) by 2 years and the new redemption date is 20.01.2020 (hereinafter referred to as the redemption date).



All holders of Convertible Bonds PKG2 agreed with AS Pro Kapital Grupp proposal to prolong the redemption date of the convertible bonds, which is why no Convertible Bonds PKG2 shall be redeemed at this point in time.



On 22.01.2018 AS Pro Kapital Grupp has submitted Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities the application to change the redemption date of Convertible Bonds PKG2. In total convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 1 058 596 EUR.



The convertible bonds bear an annual interest of 7% and give the holders of the convertible bonds the right to exchange one convertible bond for one shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp. The issue price of each convertible bond is 2,80 euros.



In order to subscribe for the shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and exchange the bonds, the bondholder must submit an application to the Company at least 10 (ten) Business Days before the Exchange Date. The Exchange Date shall be each Business Day (a day other than (a) a Saturday, (b) a Sunday, (c) Estonian national holiday, (d) public holiday or (e) another day when the registrar of the Register does not register securities) until the expiration date of the Bond, i.e. until the date of its redemption.



