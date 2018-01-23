How Sweet it is: Build-A-Bear WorkshopUnveils 'Sweet Shop' Valentine's Day Gifts with Heart and Charitable Partnership with Barnardo's

Experiential retailer invites Guests to share their heart with unique gifts, personalised voice messages and more

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Love and hugs abound at Build-A-Bear Workshop/b>, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), an interactive destination where Guests can create personalised furry friends, as the company unveiled a new collection of Valentine's Day gifts that are sweeter than ever.

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to celebrate the special people in your life-from your "better half" to your children to your best friends. At Build-A-Bear Workshop, you can make your own sweet Valentine's Day gift-and a memory-to cherish together, complete with:

The signature Build-A-Bear Workshop heart ceremony, where you and your Valentine make a wish on a heart and place it inside your furry friend.

The opportunity to add a heartfelt message to any Build-A-Bear furry friend with a Personalised Record Your Voice' sound chip , sharing your sentiment.

, sharing your sentiment. A variety of classic teddy bears, furry friends and licensed characters to choose from, with outfits and accessories that are Cupid-approved.

Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice

The new Make-Your-Own Sugar Scent' furry friends are cuddly (calorie-free) "treats"featuring a fragrance that gets sweeter with each hug. Sugar Scent Hearts Kitty' is a friendly 16-inch feline with adorable hearts on its fur that can be customised with a tutu, pink cupcake accessory and more. 16-inch Sugar Scent Tiny Hearts Bear' features white fur covered in pink hearts and can be dressed in a heart skirt set and plush heart lollipop. Sugar Scent Pup' is a 16-inch playful pup with black and white fur and adorable eyes. Add a blue "HUGS" hoodie for even more puppy love.

Each Sugar Scent furry friend is available for purchase separately in Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and online, or as part of a gift set that includes an outfit and accessories, such as a plush cupcake or lollipop, at buildabear.co.uk. The sugar-scented fur is made possible by Celessence' Technologies microencapsulation.

With a heart-shaped texture on its fur, the Red Hot Red Hearts Bear(available in select stores and online), is ready for hugs! For even "bigger" fun, check out the Jumbo Red Hot Red Hearts Bear, also available in select stores and at buildabear.co.uk.

Dressed to Impress: Say It with a Cute Costume

If your Valentine deserves a gift that's extra hug-worthy, a teddy bear dressed in a Cupid Costume (available online and in select stores) or the online-only Knight in Shining Armour Costume is sure to have them love-struck. The entire Build-A-Bear Workshop Valentine's Day collection-including a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Costume-is available at buildabear.co.uk.

Charitable Gifts with Heart: Make a Donation to Barnardo's at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Now through 15 Feb. 2018, U.K. Guests of Build-A-Bear Workshop can share the love and support Barnardo's by donating in stores or online at buildabear.co.uk. All donations will go directly to the nonprofit organisation to help transform the lives of the U.K.'s most vulnerable children.

About Build-A-Bear

Founded in St. Louis in 1997, Build-A-Bear, a global brand kids love and parents trust, seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has approximately 400 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom and China, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. The company was named to the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work Forlist for the ninth year in a row in 2017. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $364.2 million in fiscal 2016. For more information, visitbuildabear.com.

About Barnardo's

The charity has helped transform the lives of millions of disadvantaged children in the UK, and continues to help families to build a better future. In 2016/17 more than 272,000 children, young people, parents and carers were supported by Barnardo's through more than 1,000 services across the UK, such as young carers, care leavers, foster carers and adoptive parents, training and skills or parenting classes. Visit www.barnardos.org.uk to find out more. Registered charity No. 216250 and SC037605.

